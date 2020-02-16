Police searching for man after 11-year-old girl raped in Brooklyn home

By Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who raped an 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

Officials say the man raped the girl inside her home in Brownsville.

The girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as Andre Clark, is described as a 45-year-old black man, approximately 6'3" with brown eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing black sneakers, dark blue jeans, an olive shirt with orange writing, an olive jacket with orange zippers, and a black furry hat. He is believed to be driving a black 2019 Nissan Maxima with tinted windows and NY plate JKN4415.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

