EMBED >More News Videos Police are searching for the suspects involved in a dramatic and violent gun battle in Queens.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Queens.It happened at a Citibank on 22-16 31st Street in Astoria on Thursday morning.Police say the suspect walked into the bank, approached a 26-year-old teller, and passed a note demanding cash.The teller complied, and the suspect fled northbound on 31st Street with approximately $600.----------