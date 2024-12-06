Police shoot at vehicle allegedly fleeing traffic stop in Upper Manhattan

HARLEM (WABC) -- Police opened fire at a driver allegedly fleeing a traffic stop in Harlem Friday morning.

Officers had pulled the vehicle over, a grey Range Rover with Virginia license plates, on West 115th Street just before 12:45 a.m.

The vehicle's license plate had come up as wanted. Officers approached the vehicle and said they spotted drugs inside.

The NYPD said the driver sped away, almost striking one of the police officers in the process.

An officer fired three or four rounds at the vehicle as it fled westbound on 115th Street.

No one was believed to be struck by the bullets.

The two officers were checked for tinnitus but were otherwise uninjured.

Another vehicle was struck by the driver as he sped away. That driver was checked out for minor injuries.

So far, there are no arrests.

