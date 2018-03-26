Police step in to rescue man from Robert F. Kennedy Bridge

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police in Manhattan made a daring rescue on Sunday when they stopped a man threatening to jump off of the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge.

Members of the Emergency Service Unit were deployed to the scene at approximately 2:30 p.m. after 911 received a call of an emotionally disturbed person on the bridge.

Officers say the 31-year-old man had climbed Tower B on the bridge and had tied a string around his neck while sitting on a platform.

ESU members attempted to talk the man down as eastbound traffic was shut down and had an airbag deployed on the bridge.

When the man later lost consciousness, a quick thinking ESU officer pulled him to safety and immediately began performing CPR.

The man was taken to Harlem Hospital in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.

