ACTIVE SHOOTER

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: Police report 'Multiple casualties,' suspect in custody

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WABC) --
A suspect is in custody and three officers were shot after reports of an active shooter at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Police said there are "multiple casualties."

Police were dispatched to Tree of Life synagogue Saturday morning after reports of an active shooter. Police said it is "imperative" that people nearby shelter in place.

The Tree of Life is in the vicinity of Shady Avenue and Wilkins Avenue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, a relatively affluent area about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.



Police have not confirmed the number of casualties, and the officers' conditions are not immediately clear.

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center system says it's treating multiple victims from a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, the Associated Press reported.

Rabbi Alvin Berkun, the synagogue's rabbi emeritus, told ABC News he had heard that the suspect at one point was in his office on the third floor of the synagogue. He had stayed home from services because his wife was sick and that he has not heard from friends who were in the building.

Berkun said Tree of Life hosts three different religious groups that hold three services on Saturday mornings and guessed that there were approximately 75 people in the building at the time of the shooting.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said that the area is not secure, and all residents required to stay inside their homes until further notice.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he is watching the events unfold.



Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf also tweeted that "it is a serious situation."



The NYPD and the LAPD are deploying extra teams to synagogues and Jewish locations throughout New York City and Los Angeles.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking here for the latest information.
