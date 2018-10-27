NYPD

NYPD deploys to Jewish hubs following Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

A suspect is in custody and three officers were shot after reports of an active shooter at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The NYPD is deploying personnel to Jewish centers and houses of worship throughout New York City following an active shooter situation at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Police said there are "multiple casualties" after reports of an active shooter at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh Saturday morning. A suspect is now in custody.

Heavy weapons teams, including the officers from the Critical Response Command and the Strategic Response Team, will patrol Jewish houses of worship across the city, and sector cars will be making additional visits

The NYPD said in a statement that there is no current threat in New York, but these steps are being taken as a precautionary measure.

Anyone who observes any suspicious behavior is encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately at 888-NYC-SAFE.

