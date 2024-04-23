26-year-old man shot, killed in Crown Heights; police searching for suspect

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

It happened around 4 p.m. at 105 Rogers Avenue in Crown Heights.

Authorities say the man was shot one time in the neck and one time in the abdomen.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police described the suspect as a male, about 6 feet tall, last seen on Park Place wearing a grey shirt and black pants.

There's no word yet on what led up to the shooting, and no arrests have been made so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

