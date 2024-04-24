30-year-old man arrested, charged in sexual assault of woman in SoHo, Manhattan: NYPD

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man has been arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a woman in Manhattan on early Sunday morning.

Ellow Williams, 30, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after police say he allegedly raped a woman in SoHo.

The NYPD says Williams is seen on surveillance footage following the 23-year-old victim into her apartment building. They say he followed the woman to the second floor, where he put her into a chokehold and then forced himself on her.

According to the police, Williams stole $40 from the victim after the assault before fleeing on foot.

Williams is facing multiple charges, including rape, robbery, strangulation and stalking. He is also charged with counts of burglary, sex abuse, coercion and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police say Williams is no stranger to cops. The suspect has five prior arrests in New York City as well as one arrest in Newark.

The NYPD says Williams was out on parole since last year after serving 3.5 years for a gunpoint street robbery.

Police arrested the suspect while he was reporting to his parole officer.

ALSO READ | New York Governor signs new squatter law after 7 On Your Side Investigation

Dan Krauth breaks down the new law and its impact.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.