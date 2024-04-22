SoHo alleged rapist caught on camera, search continues for suspect

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who allegedly raped a woman in SoHo early Sunday.

The NYPD says the attacker followed the 23-year-old woman to a residential building on Thompson Street and Prince Street at around 4:10 a.m.

Once inside the building, they say he grabbed the victim, placed her in a chokehold, and then sexually assaulted her.

He ran away on Thompson Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The attacker is described as a man with a dark complexion and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red lettering that forms a heart shape, gray pants with stripes, and orange sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

