New York Governor signs new squatter law after 7 On Your Side Investigation

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a portion of the New York State budget Monday morning that will change the way tenants are defined in state law.

Lawmakers say it will make it easier for police to intervene in squatting cases instead of having to take them to housing court.

The new law takes effect immediately and comes over a series of 7 On Your Side Investigations into the growing problem.

Over the weekend, both the State Assembly and the State Senate passed the new bill. It is a small change that lawmakers say will have a big impact.

They voted to change the state's property law stating, "a tenant should not include a squatter." They are hoping it makes it easier for police to intervene in cases when someone enters a home without permission or legal paperwork instead of having to take them to housing court.

7 On Your Side Investigates has reported on numerous cases of accused squatters - including one that was criminally charged last weekend in Queens. After the reports, at least four lawmakers filed anti-squatting legislation, which led to a last-minute compromise over the weekend.

"Included within our budget is language that will exclude squatters from tenancy rights and define squatters under the law which is a key component of the legislation we spoke about last time," said Senator Blumencranz.

"I think it's incredibly important that journalism runs its court in cases like this," said Blumencranz. "So many of my constituents have been suffering in silence and if we don't voice these issues like this in the news then none of this would've been elevated to the state budget just three weeks after the reporting you did here," he said.

