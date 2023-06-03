Police say the men entered VistaSite Eye Care in the Bronx and removed several eyeglasses that are said to be valued at $46,252.

3 men wanted to allegedly stealing over $46k in eyeglasses from Bronx store

The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in finding three men who they say stole items worth tens of thousands of dollars from an eyeglasses store in the Bronx.

Investigators released surveillance footage of the suspects.

Police say the men entered VistaSite Eye Care on Baychester Avenue on May 26th and removed several eyeglasses that are said to be valued at $46,252.

The men fled the scene in a gray SUV.

No one was hurt.

