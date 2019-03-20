Police: Teen steals cab in New York City to go to Great Adventure

ROCHELLE PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A teenager is under arrest after police say he stole a cab in New York City with the intention of taking it to an amusement park in New Jersey.19-year-old Jonathan Gualpa was arrested by police in Rochelle Park, Bergen County.Authorities say he stole a yellow taxi cab that was left running Tuesday morning on the Lower East Side.Police were alerted by the NYPD, which used the GPS tracking device inside the vehicle to get the exact location.Gualpa was found sleeping in the backseat of the cab. He told police he was driving to Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, but pulled over to take a nap.The park, however, does not open until April 6th.Gualpa was charged with stolen property and released pending a hearing.----------Per Rochelle Park, NJ Police;19 year old Jonathan Gualpa was arrested by Rochelle Park Police for stealing a yellow taxi cab that was left running on the Lower East Side Tuesday morning.Authorities were alerted by NYPD that used GPS tracking device inside cab to get exact location.Rochelle Park Police found teen sleeping in backseat of cab. He was charged with stolen property and released pending hearingTeen told police he was driving to Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ but pulled over to take a nap.Meanwhile, Great Adventure doesn't open until April 6th. (Maybe he would have waiting at front gate)