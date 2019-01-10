Police said a teenager was stabbed in an attack by three MS-13 members from his high school behind a Long Island Burger King.It happened on New York Avenue in Huntington Station around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.The 16-year-old victim told police he was at the fast-food restaurant with friends when six of his classmates from Huntington High School entered and began staring at them menacingly.Feeling uncomfortable, the victim and a friend left, and the three gang members followed them, wielding bats and knives, police said.An altercation broke out in the parking lot, and that's when 19-year-old Ramon Arevalo Lopez allegedly stabbed the victim in the back. Another 16-year-old boy suffered a minor injury in the fight.The stabbed 16-year-old was later taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.The suspects took off, but police caught up with them and arrested them about a mile away.Lopez and two other suspects, 20-year-old Nobeli Montes Zuniga and 17-year-old Oscar Canales Molina, were charged with second-degree assault.Police said they had blood on their clothing and hands during the arrest. Molina was found with two knives, one in each of his socks.According to police, Lopez entered the United States illegally on December 8, 2016. He was picked up by the Department of Homeland Security in October 2017, but a federal judge released him from custody in June.Zuniga and Molina entered the country illegally as unaccompanied minors. Molina was picked up by DHS in July 2017 but released by a federal district judge in November 2017.The suspects were arraigned Thursday. Bail was set for each at $35,000 cash/$75,000 bond.Police continue to investigate the incident.----------