Police: Woman hit toddler during argument at Harlem subway stop

The woman, believed to be in her 40s got in an argument with a 21-year-old man at the 116th St. C train stop. The argument then turned physical.
Police say when the older woman tried to hit the younger one, she missed, and instead struck a 2-year-old boy standing nearby.
The woman fled.
Medics rushed the child to the hospital in stable condition.
