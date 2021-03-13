Woman shot in head, killed after gunfire erupts in Queens, police say

Police say a woman was shot just before 8:30 p.m. on the northwest corner of 48th Street and Broadway in Astoria.
She was taken to a nearby Elmhurst Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
ALSO READ | Woman's body found in trunk of car abandoned on Queens street
It's not clear if the woman was the intended target.
However, witnesses believe the victim was an innocent bystander.
"It was just so loud, so loud -- all you hear is bop bop bop -- and all you see is people scattering and running away," deli owner Zal Alradai said.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
RELATED | 2 NYPD officers shot in stairwell of Brooklyn apartment; suspect in custody
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip