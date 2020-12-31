Acting NYC Department of Sanitation chief Edward Grayson appointed commissioner

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9206936" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police want to identify the group of bicyclists caught on surveillance video who surrounded a BMW and attacked the vehicle with the driver inside at 21st and 5th in Flatiron, NYC.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday appointed Edward Grayson as the commissioner of the City of New York Department of Sanitation.Grayson, a 21-year veteran of the department who was raised in Ridgewood, Queens, has served as acting commissioner since September.His father was a sanitation worker and supervisor, and his mother was recycling outreach coordinator during the rollout of the city's groundbreaking citywide recycling program in the 1990s."Edward Grayson has distinguished himself in his acting commissioner role this autumn and winter," de Blasio said. "He has brought energy, experience, and passion for the agency's mission to his role, and he has fully earned New Yorkers' trust to keep our city clean and safe. I'm proud to offer him this role on a permanent basis, and I look forward to working closely with him to build a fairer and better city."Before serving as acting commissioner, Grayson was appointed four-star chief and Director of the Bureau of Cleaning and Collection in September of 2017.Grayson was Operations Chief overseeing snow removal during the 2016 Jonas Blizzard, the largest snowstorm in New York City history."Growing up in Ridgewood, everyone in my neighborhood had a plan for how they'd someday serve the people of New York, as so many of our parents did, including my own," he said. "As a sanitation worker, a supervisor, a superintendent, and a chief, I've been proud to do just that for the last 21 years. I want to thank Mayor de Blasio and the men and women of this Department for the trust they have placed in me during these deeply challenging times. Together, we'll keep the city safe and clean."As Director of the Bureau of Cleaning and Collection, Grayson oversaw day-to-day operations for DSNY, including the collection, recycling and disposal of more than 12,000 tons of waste per day.He implemented new technologies to improve snow removal and reform front-line operations, and he has been a leader in the Department's implementation of the city's aggressive zero-waste goals.