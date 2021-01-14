Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang announces NYC mayoral run, touts 'universal income' plan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9591465" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The ColdSnap appliance can make single-serve cups of ice cream or frozen margaritas in under 90 seconds. It was unveiled at the all-virtual CES this week.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced he is running for mayor of New York City, releasing a video Wednesday night before holding his first public appearance on Thursday.The video, posted on YouTube, was titled "Why I'm Running for Mayor."Here is a transcript:On Thursday, he said he hopes to replace outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio with a bold plan for universal basic income for the poor.Yang's policy would begin by giving those classified as living in "extreme poverty" about $2,000 a year.He believes he can help turn the city around by reopening 15,000 businesses during his first year in office. He is also vowing to make sure every New Yorker who wants a COVID vaccine gets it.Yang joins a crowded field with upwards of two dozen candidates or potential candidates.Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has also thrown his hat in the ring, while other possible names running for the spot include former de Blasio Chief Council Maya Wiley, former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, former Bloomberg and Obama administration member Shaun Donovan, former nonprofit executive Dianne Morales, former Veterans' Services Commissioner Loree Sutton, and former Citigroup executive Ray McGuire.Yang, an American entrepreneur and philanthropist, will be only the second Asian-American candidate to run for mayor and appear on the ballot.J.P. Morgan executive Arthur Chang is also planning to run and would be the third.In 2013, New York State Senator John Liu was a candidate for mayor of New York City, instead of running for re-election as comptroller.----------