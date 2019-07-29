Election board declares Katz victory over Caban in Queens District Attorney race

But the fight isn't over.
After a two-week-long manual recount of more than 90,000 ballots, Katz is 60 votes ahead of public defender Tiffany Cabán.
"The board has worked tirelessly to ensure that every vote is counted accurately and correctly," Board of Elections President John Zaccone said.
But Cabán is challenging the recount in court, because 114 paper affidavit ballots were tossed out as invalid.
Those ballots remain unopened.
Cabán and her team say if those ballots opened and counted, they could tip the vote back to her.
