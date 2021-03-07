Calls grow for Cuomo to resign from top New York lawmakers

Cuomo reiterated Sunday that he's not going to resign because of allegations.
"There are some legislators who suggest I resign," Cuomo said. "I'm not going to resign because of allegations."
The governor says the premise of resigning because of allegations is actually "undemocratic."
"The system is based on due process and the credibility of the allegation," Cuomo said.
Cuomo noted Sen. Schumer and the White House have signaled a willingness to wait for the outcome of an investigation overseen by the state attorney general.
WATCH: Cuomo addresses calls to resign, answers questions following new allegations:
Cuomo repeatedly said he was "going to do my job" and await the outcome of the state attorney general's investigation.
"There is no way I resign," he said. "Let's do the attorney general, let's get the findings and go from there."
When asked specifically if he was calling his accusers liars, Cuomo said "no."
"People are free to make allegations but then we have a process," Cuomo said.
After his remarks Sunday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins both released statements, criticizing Cuomo. Stewart-Cousins called on him to resign.
"Everyday there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government. We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid-19 nursing home data and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project," Stewart-Cousins said. "New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign."
"The allegations pertaining to the Governor that have been reported in recent weeks have been deeply disturbing, and have no place whatsoever in government, the workplace or anywhere else," Heastie said. "I too share the sentiment of Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins regarding the Governor's ability to continue to lead this state. We have many challenges to address, and I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York."
In a brief conversation Sunday prior to the press conference, Cuomo told Stewart-Cousins that he wouldn't quit and they would have to impeach him if they wanted him out of office, according to a person who was briefed by someone who was on the call. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the call was intended to be private.
Meanwhile, Cuomo said he would sign the bill that curbs his emergency pandemic authority.
"I'm signing today the Legislature's emergency powers bill and I'm going to implement it today with a significant change," Cuomo said.
WATCH | Cuomo reiterates that he will not resign:
Congresswoman Kathleen Rice and State Senator Alessandra Biaggi are among the Democrats who have previously called for Cuomo to step down.
On Saturday, two more women and men came forward, accusing the governor of inappropriate behavior.
There are now a total of seven accusers pointing to Cuomo's inappropriate behavior. The latest allegations are from two women, accusing him of various forms of sexual harassment.
Karen Hinton, who worked as a press aide for Cuomo and later served as Mayor Bill de Blasio's press secretary, is the latest accuser.
"Attacking the accuser is the classic playbook of powerful men trying to protect themselves," Hinton said.
Hinton told The Washington Post back in 2000 when she was a press aide for the governor at 'Hud,' he summoned her to a hotel room, pulled her towards him and held her.
Cuomo dismissed Hinton as a longtime critic of his whose account required context.
"What she said is not true," Cuomo said of accusations by Hinton.
A second woman who also came forward was an aide to the governor from 2013 to 2015. Ana Liss told the Wall Street Journal the governor touched her lower back, kissed her hand and asked whether she had a boyfriend.
Liss told the paper at first she thought it was harmless flirtation, but later found it inappropriate.
This is in addition to the three other women who have come forward.
Cuomo's initial accusers, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, both tweeted Saturday night after the latest victims came forward.
Yes I am crying because I am proud of all the women who have come forward. And those who have helped us do so.— Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 7, 2021
I am very proud of Ana Liss. She is brave and she speaks for me too.— Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 7, 2021
“I just wish—I wish that @NYGovCuomo took me seriously,” she said.
It’s extremely destructive that our boss, the governor of New York, treated us this way. https://t.co/SsRNg77QkB
Ana Liss “said she was proud of her role in the Executive Chamber but was dismayed that the governor never asked her about her work, focusing instead on personal questions or her appearance.” https://t.co/qqJJcaqrne— Charlotte Bennett (@_char_bennett_) March 7, 2021
Cuomo said he was not aware at any time that Bennett felt "uncomfortable" at the time she has said she raised her allegations with Cuomo's counsel.
The Washington Post is also quoting two former male aides who accuse Cuomo of abusive behavior and foul language.
The governor's office put out a statement that only seems to address Karen Hinton's allegations:
"This did not happen. Karen Hinton is a known antagonist of the Governor's who is attempting to take advantage of this moment to score cheap points with made up allegations from 21 years ago," the statement read. "All women have the right to come forward and tell their story -- however, it's also the responsibility of the press to consider self-motivation. This is reckless."
WATCH | Local politicians react to Cuomo sexual harassment allegations
Cuomo's Senior Advisor Rich Azzopardi also said that "reporters and photographers have covered the governor for 14 years watching him kiss men and women and posing for pictures."
"At the public open house mansion reception there are hundreds of people and he poses for hundreds of pictures," Azzopardi said. "That's what people in politics do."
On Wednesday during a press briefing, Cuomo explained how his usual custom "is to kiss and to hug and make that gesture."
"I understand that sensitivities have changed and behavior has changed, and I get it," Cuomo said. "And I'm going to learn from it."'
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was asked on CBS' "Face The Nation" on whether Cuomo should resign.
"I say this is deeply troubling, deeply concerning," he said. "Let's let this independent investigation play out, hopefully on an expedited basis, see what that comes out. And then and then see where we go from there."
TRENDING: Woman discovers secret NYC apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip