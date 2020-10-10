coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Former NJ governor Chris Christie released from hospital after testing positive for COVID

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced on Twitter his release from the hospital Saturday morning after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center," Christie said. "I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks
to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week.

Christie checked himself into Morristown Medical Center as a precaution because of his asthma.



He is also an ABC News political contributor and was part of the news broadcast's debate coverage.
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and adviser to President Donald Trump says he has tested positive for COVID-19.



President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.



Current New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also sent his well wishes to Christie.

Christie is among those to take part in Trump's debate preparations and now have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of now five out of nine known participants have tested positive: President Donald Trump, campaign manager Bill Stepien, former senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, and counselor Hope Hicks.

"I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two," Christie said.

Christie said he will be keeping the "necessary folks apprised" of his condition.



