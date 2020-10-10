Coronavirus News: Former NJ governor Chris Christie released from hospital after testing positive for COVID

"I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center," Christie said. "I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks
to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week.
Christie checked himself into Morristown Medical Center as a precaution because of his asthma.
In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure.— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020
He is also an ABC News political contributor and was part of the news broadcast's debate coverage.
Current New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also sent his well wishes to Christie.
Tammy and I are so glad to hear this news. Wishing @GovChristie a continued recovery. https://t.co/KTB97GWHeR— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 10, 2020
Christie is among those to take part in Trump's debate preparations and now have tested positive for COVID-19.
As of now five out of nine known participants have tested positive: President Donald Trump, campaign manager Bill Stepien, former senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, and counselor Hope Hicks.
"I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two," Christie said.
Christie said he will be keeping the "necessary folks apprised" of his condition.
I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020
