Gov. Cuomo threatens to revoke National Grid's certificate to operate

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is standing firm against National Grid and is threatening to revoke its certificate to operate.

He announced Tuesday he is giving the company 14 days to explain what its alternative plan is with regard to a controversial pipeline.

"I don't accept the premise that if there's no pipeline there's no gas, their job was to provide a plan for future supply, that's one of their essential responsibilities," Cuomo said.

RELATED: 7 On Your Side: Calls for investigation into why people are being denied gas

The governor's notice is a significant escalation in the fight over building a natural pipeline, which some environmentalists oppose.

A spokesperson for National Grid released the following statement:

"National Grid is in receipt of the letter from Governor Cuomo and will review and respond accordingly within the timeframe outlined in the letter. We continue to work with all parties on these critical natural gas supply issues on behalf of all our customers in downstate New York."

