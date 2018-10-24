After a series of incidents involving pipe bombs being sent to outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, many are wondering if our political climate is so divisive as to breed violence in order to send a message.The crude pipe bombs targeted Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, CNN, Rep. Maxine Waters and former Attorney General Eric Holder, in a rash of attacks two weeks before nationwide elections that could reshape Congress and serve as a referendum on the first two years of Trump's presidency."Unfortunately, this atmosphere of hatred is contributing to the choices people are making to turn to violence," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "There's no question about it."Joined by Governor Andrew Cuomo, de Blasio caled for calm. And Republican Congressman Peter King tweeted, "There is no place for violence in American politics."It was a plea to stop all the angry rhetoric in these days before the Midterms."What is not good is over-heated rhetoric, extremism that pushes people to violence," Cuomo said.Even the president called for unity."I just want to tell you that in these times we have to unify," he said. "We have to come together."The president also spoke of toning things down, but he's sending mixed messages after repeatedly blasting Democrats while on the campaign trail. Trump has called liberal candidates "wackos" and blamed them for the immigration crisis on the border."The Democrat party is openly inviting millions of illegal aliens to break our law," he said.And that type of political rhetoric has led to outright violence on the streets of New York City, as seen in the recent clashes between the far-right group The Proud Boys and Antifa counter protesters.And Democrats are also guilty of turning up the heat. Hillary Clinton said she can't be civil, and Holder infuriated Republicans by rebranding Michelle Obama's "When they go low, we go high," with "When they go low, we kick 'em."On Wednesday, Hillary Clinton acknowledged we live in troubling times."It's a time of deep divisions," she said. "And we have to do everything we can to bring our country together."----------