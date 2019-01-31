7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION

7 On Your Side investigation finds Bronx bridge in 'Swiss cheese' condition

By
MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) --
The heavily trafficked 138th Street overpass in the Bronx is in an alarming state of disrepair, according to two structural engineers who say the bridge needs immediate attention.

The main support columns of the four-lane span over the Major Deegan Expressway look like "Swiss cheese" with huge holes throughout the steel girders from rust.

"The condition is very obvious, very severe and very widespread," said David Peraza, a structural engineer who analyzed video of the bridge for 7 On Your Side Investigates.

Peraza, who has 35 years of experience in structural engineering, said the deterioration of the bridge is alarming and the worst he's ever seen.

"If these columns were to fail, the bridge above them would collapse, and it would take out both the bridge above and the highway below," Peraza said.

7 On Your Side also showed video of the bridge to Anil Agrawal, a City College civil engineering professor, who expressed concern about "any kind of abnormal loadings, such as very heavy trucks going over the bridge."

"Urgent action is needed to at least analyze if the bridge's columns pose any safety risk," he said.

The state-owned bridge has been in poor condition since the 1990s. It is rated S-D, meaning "structurally deficient" -- not necessarily unsafe, but its load-bearing strength could be compromised.

There are 86 structurally deficient bridges in New York City, according to a 2017 report by the state comptroller: Among them, the Alexander Avenue Bridge in the Bronx and the Brooklyn Bridge.

"The bridge was recently inspected, and the inspection determined it is completely safe for motorists," said Spokesperson Joe Morrissey from the New York State Department of Transportation in response to our investigation. "Its condition is being closely monitored out of an abundance of caution with regular maintenance, including steel repairs on the columns scheduled for next month."

He said any bridge that poses a risk to motorists would be closed immediately. The bridge is scheduled for a complete rehab in two years.

7 On Your Side Investigates has requested a copy of the bridge's recent inspection report but was told to file a Freedom of Information Request to see if it would be made available.

DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Jim Hoffer, Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contact Jim and Danielle directly: Jim Hoffer: Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideJim@abc.com Facebook: facebook.com/jimhoffer.wabc Twitter: @NYCinvestigates Danielle Leigh Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDanielle@abc.com Facebook: DanielleLeighJournalist Twttier: @DanielleNLeigh
If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics7 on your side investigationbridgesafetynew york city transitMott HavenThe BronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
7 On Your Side: NYC losing control of sidewalk shed spread
Man billed nearly $1,900 in fraudulent Uber charges
#SurvivingSJU: St. John's addresses tweets about campus sex assaults
Investigation after firefighter falls through gap on Brooklyn roadway
More 7 on your side investigation
POLITICS
Democrats make offer in border talks, with no money for Trump's wall
A LIFETIME OF SERVICE: Legacy of President George H.W. Bush
The role of the designated survivor
Proposal to withhold pay from Congress during government shutdowns
More Politics
Top Stories
Massive fire destroys paper plant in NJ, closing some schools
Water main break floods UWS intersection
17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex brings deep freeze
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
5-alarm fire burns through commercial building in Bushwick
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
Mother surrenders newborn twins at fire station
Show More
Police: Video shows people of interest in 'Empire' actor attack
NYPD: Retired correction officer shoots would-be car thief
Man pleads guilty to 8 murders, hiding bodies in planters
More News