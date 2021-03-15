Former Cuomo aide met with investigators to discuss allegations against NY governor

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One of Andrew Cuomo's accusers met with investigators Monday to discuss the allegations of sexual harassment against the New York governor.
Former aide Charlotte Bennett met with investigators via Zoom for more than four hours.
Bennett's attorney Debra Katz released the following statement today after the questioning.
"She detailed her allegations of sexual harassment and provided the investigators with more than 120 pages of contemporaneous records, as well as other examples of documentary evidence, to corroborate her accusations against Gov. Cuomo and his senior staff," her attorney said in a statement.
Katz says the investigators have been moving quickly, and with sensitivity, to get to the heart of the allegations.
"We remain confident that their investigation will substantiate Charlotte's claims of sexual harassment against Gov. Cuomo, as well as the failure of his senior staff to meet their mandatory reporting requirements under the very laws he signed," the statement said. "She also provided detailed information about the sexually hostile work environment the Governor fostered in both his Manhattan and Albany offices and his deliberate effort to create rivalries and tension among female staffers on whom he bestowed attention. One piece of new information that came to light today was the Governor's preoccupation with his hand size and what the large size of his hands indicated to Charlotte and other members of his staff. As we have said before, it is imperative that this investigation not only focus on Gov. Cuomo's actions, but also on the culture of fear, abuse and secrecy that he and his most senior staff cultivated. To that end, we have full confidence in the investigation and the investigators. We urge others who have been subjected to inappropriate conduct by the Governor - and we know you are out there - to come forward with what you experienced. And to those who observed the behavior, we urge you to do the same."
On Sunday, President Joe Biden passed up an opportunity to join other Democrats calling for the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is under investigation after multiple allegations of sexual harassment.
Asked by a reporter if Cuomo should resign, Biden responded, "I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us."
Biden, who made the comments upon returning to the White House from a weekend at his home in Delaware, had not previously spoken publicly about the allegations against Cuomo. However, his comments reflect the wait-and-see position the White House has taken regarding Cuomo's future.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke out Sunday on scandals. While Schumer is calling for Cuomo's resignation, Pelosi said on "This Week" that the governor should "look inside his heart to see if he can govern effectively."
Despite a chorus of calls from lawmakers for his resignation, Cuomo -- who has denied all of the allegations and apologized for making anyone feel uncomfortable -- has yet to lose the confidence of voters, according to a new Siena College Research Institute poll.
It found that New York voters do not believe the embattled Democrat should resign, saying by a 50%-35% margin he can still do his job despite the ongoing investigations.
According to the poll, 35% of respondents said they believed Cuomo had committed sexual harassment, compared with 24% who said he had not and 41% who said they were unsure.
Additionally, 57% of voters said they were satisfied with how the governor has handled the allegations.
Cuomo's favorability rating fell to 43%-45%, and only 1/3 said they would re-elect him. A strong majority gave him a negative grade on his handling of nursing home death data.
Voters continue to approve of Cuomo's handling of the pandemic, 60%-33%, virtually unchanged from 61%-34% last month.
New York State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs released a statement Monday saying it's time for everyone to get back to work and focus on things like the budget while the investigation plays out.
"Now that virtually every Democratic elected official has made their views known, and the Governor has made clear that he has no intention of resigning until the results of the independent investigations into the allegations have been completed, it is incumbent upon everyone to focus on getting the work of government done," he said.
Meanwhile, Mayor Bill de Blasio doubled down on his call for Cuomo to resign, saying accusations against the governor are derailing the efforts to roll out the vaccine.
"He just needs to resign so we can actually turn the page," the mayor said. "And look, it's an optimistic time as you started out this morning. It's an optimistic time. We got to put the past behind us well, and Andrew Cuomo can't lead us into the future, we've got the people to state ready to reopen, but we need to get him out of the way to do it."
Also, The Washington Post is reporting that an adviser to Cuomo, specializing in COVID-19 vaccine rollout, reportedly called county officials to "gauge their loyalty" to governor amid sexual harassment investigation.
At least one of the officials was so unsettled with their conversation with Larry Schwartz that they filed notice of an ethics complaint with the public integrity unit of the state Attorney General's office.
In several statements he emailed to The Washington Post, Schwartz said that the calls he made to assess political support for Cuomo were distinct from the role he plays in the vaccine distribution effort.
"I did have conversations with a number of County Executives from across the State to ascertain if they were maintaining their public position that there is an ongoing investigation by the State Attorney General and that we should wait for the findings of that investigation before drawing any conclusions," the paper reports.
Beth Garvey, the acting counsel to the governor, responded to the Washington Post report in a statement that denied the allegations.
"Vaccine distribution in New York is based on objective criteria to ensure it matches eligible populations, ensure equity, and ability to rapidly administer shots in arms. To be clear, Larry's conversations did not bring up vaccine distribution -- he would never link political support to public health decisions. Distorting Larry's role or intentions for headlines maligns a decades long public servant who has done nothing but volunteer around the clock since March to help New York get through the COVID pandemic. Any suggestion that Larry acted in any way unethically or in any way other than in the best interest of the New Yorkers that he selflessly served is patently false. Larry answered our call to volunteer in March and has since then worked night and day to help New York through this pandemic, first managing surge capacity, and procuring necessary supplies for the state, setting up the contact tracing efforts, and now assisting with vaccine distribution. Any suggestion that he acted in any way unethically or in any way other than in the best interest of the New Yorkers that he selflessly served is patently false."
Both Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Westchester County Executive George Latimer say they talked to Schwartz last week, but felt no pressure to support Cuomo or had concerns with their vaccine supply.
"I have had many conversations with Larry Schwartz over the past year including last week," Curran said. "At no time did I feel that vaccine allocation was being connected to support for the Governor. "
The NY GOP chairman called on county executives throughout the state to reveal if they received calls from Schwartz.
"Better not call me," de Blasio said of Schwartz's alleged calls. "I'll tell him what he can do with that."
Seven women have accused the governor of some form of sexual harassment or inappropriate touching.
