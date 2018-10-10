POLITICS

Former Mayor Bloomberg changes party affiliation to Democrat

EMBED </>More Videos

He says he is still considering a run for the presidency in 2020. (Thibault Camus)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced he has formally changed his voter registration to Democrat.

The move is being seen as a possible step toward running for president in 2020.

Bloomberg, 76, has recently said he is actively considering running for president as a Democrat.

Changing his New York State voting registration is his most overt move to date toward a possible White House campaign.

A Democrat before seeking elective office, Bloomberg switched his party registration in 2001 to run for mayor as a Republican, before abandoning political affiliations in 2007. He won his third term in 2009 as an independent.

Mayor Bloomberg made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday morning:


He also shared the announcement on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmichael bloombergdemocratsNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
The Countdown: What do the polls predict ahead of the Midterms?
Anthony Weiner to be released from prison early for good behavior
Dems' blue wave could hit NJ's 7th Congressional District
NJ Transit audit: It's a mess
More Politics
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael strengthens to Cat 4, headed for Florida
Man stabbed in chest in Midtown, 2 suspects on the run
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $548M after no winner
Search for suspect in groping of 2 young girls in Queens
NY limo in crash had brake issues, report shows
Safety upgrades planned for Northern Boulevard after deaths
Instagram account triggers shooting rumors at NYC school
NJ teacher accused of sending nude photos to student
Show More
3 charged in NYC counterfeit pill distribution ring
The Countdown: What do the polls predict ahead of the Midterms?
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
Red Sox defeat Yankees 4-3 to close out ALDS in 4 games
Driver loses control, crashes into front of NJ home
More News