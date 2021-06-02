Gloves come off ahead of 1st mayoral debate in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10709349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter explains what you need to know about ranked choice voting on this special edition of "The Countdown."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10689217" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WABC-TV will host the next debate for the New York City mayoral race in person on June 2.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10725736" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The victim has lived in the city for 30 years and commutes to Manhattan from Brooklyn only to pray. But not anymore - he no longer feels safe.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Tonight WABC-TV is hosting the first in-person Democratic debate ahead of New York City's mayoral election.It comes as the race heats up and the candidates go on the attack ten days before early voting starts and 20 days from the primary election.The gloves came off Tuesday as frontrunners Andrew Yang and Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams lit into each other.Adams is accusing Yang, a former presidential candidate, of fleeing the city for Upstate New York in the midst of the pandemic last spring.And Yang is accusing Adams, a retired NYPD officer, of being a de Blasio administration insider."I'm looking forward to beating Eric Adams on June 12, June 13, June 14," Yang said on Tuesday, as he ripped de Blasio over future budget deficits that he says could cripple the city."And you know who's not going to breathe a word about it? Eric Adams," he said. "You know why? Because Eric Adams knows Mayor de Blasio is making calls for him right now, trying to keep things the same."Adams hit back, questioning why Yang even remains in the race."He's a joke, and it's not funny anymore," he said.Adams tore into Yang for never voting in city elections and for going to a second home upstate when the pandemic first hit."Why didn't you participate in any of the municipal elections?" Adams said. "Why did you flee this city during our most darkest hour? We don't need a person that will run from the city. We need a city who's going to run the city."And both of their attacks are ramping up against former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia as her poll numbers creep up.Yang said anyone who's worked for de Blasio for seven of the last eight years is not the change we need.On CNN, she said she's different from the rest of the field."I'm not a politician, and I'd say actually he is a politician and most of my competitors are politicians," she said.She hit back at Yang, saying he's focused on her because she's rising in the polls.The big unknown in this year's race is how ranked-choice voting will impact the outcome.The person who gets the most second place votes could be the person who takes over at City Hall.And here are some key dates to keep in mind as we approach the primaries:Early voting begins on June 12.June 15 is the last day to request an absentee ballot.And Primary Day itself is on June 22.----------