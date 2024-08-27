Kamala Harris expected to face tough questions in 1st sit-down interview

Both she and Walz will speak in an interview airing Thursday on CNN.

Donald Trump hit several crucial swing states as Kamala Harris continues to ride on the high energy from the DNC.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to soon face her first post-convention test when she sits for a formal interview airing in primetime on Thursday.

CNN announced Tuesday that Harris and her running mate Gov. Tim Walz will be interviewed by anchor Dana Bash, marking the first sitdown with a reporter since President Joe Biden bowed out of the race.

The interview, airing at 9 p.m. ET, comes as Harris and Walz take a campaign bus tour of battleground Georgia and as she faced growing calls from the Trump campaign and reporters to agree to an extended questioning.

Ian Sams, a senior adviser to the Harris campaign, appeared reiterated on Monday that Harris would "schedule" a sit-down interview by the end of the month.

The initial absence of plans for any such sit-down prompted accusations by Republican critics of dodging the press.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appear at the 2024 DNC, Aug. 22, 2024 in Chicago. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

"She refuses to do any interviews or press conferences, almost 30 days now, she has not done an interview," former President Donald Trump said of Harris at a North Carolina event earlier this month. "You know why she hasn't done an interview? Because she's not smart. She's not intelligent."

His campaign has said Harris is trying to "duck and hide" from the news media, which is sure to sling several tough questions her way when she meets the press.

The lack of a media interview has yet to hurt Harris, whose poll numbers are outpacing those of President Joe Biden when he was atop the Democratic ticket, according to 538's national polling average. As of Tuesday, Harris is polling ahead of Trump, 47.2% to 43.6%; when Biden left the race, he was polling at 40.2% compared to Trump's 43.5%, according to 538's polling average.

Harris has also stirred enthusiasm from Democrats that had been absent most of the campaign cycle -- and is riding a high following last week's Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Moreover, she chose a running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, whose rural background has helped the ticket craft a message Democrats have said they believe will make inroads with voters in conservative parts of the country.

All the while, Trump has seemed to abandon the discipline Republicans had lauded him for this summer. Recently, he has made false claims about the crowd size at a Harris rally and appeared to forget to mention a policy proposal he had been slated to unveil at an event in Michigan.

Democrats have cautioned that Harris has several hurdles to clear in the coming weeks.

One of those hurdles is the pending media interview, where Harris would likely have to defend the decisions of the Biden administration and specify some of her policy stances.

On Monday, Trump sought to spotlight Harris' connection to the Biden administration's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, laying wreaths in Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate the third anniversary of the suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members.

"Caused by Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, the humiliation in Afghanistan set off the collapse of American credibility and respect all around the world," Trump claimed when he spoke to National Guardsmen at a Detroit event later Monday.

Harris is also likely to be pressed on how much she knew about Biden's capacities prior to the June 27 debate. That night, she urged Americans to judge Biden not on the "90 minutes" on stage but the "three-and-a-half years of performance."

Yet, that same debate performance set in motion a weekslong effort by top Democrats to nudge Biden from the race.

Few had a better understanding of what Biden was like behind the scenes than Harris, his No. 2, and an interviewer would likely challenge her about what she witnessed in private.

Harris would surely be asked about the war in Gaza. She said recently, "We need a cease-fire," but is a member of an administration that has yet to help broker one.

The situation at the southern border would likely be another topic an interviewer would press Harris on. Republicans have linked her to an increase in unauthorized border crossings earlier in Biden's term, misleadingly dubbing her the "border czar."

An interviewer might also ask Harris to respond to the criticism of her recently unveiled economic plan, in which she called for an end to grocery "price-gouging," prompting accusations by some Republicans that she wants "communist price controls."

Harris travels this week to south Georgia, where she will embark on a bus tour and hold a rally in Savannah, Georgia.