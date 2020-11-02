Election 2020: How to watch Eyewitness News presidential election coverage

VOTE 2020 COVERAGE ON CHANNEL 7
Eyewitness News will provide live coverage of voting across the Tri-State starting on Eyewitness News This Morning.
At 7 p.m., ABC News will kick off its primetime coverage of Election Night. Chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from New York City and will be joined by "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir and "ABC News Live Prime" anchor Linsey Davis.
The primetime coverage will also include ABC News' team of political reporters and analysts, including White House correspondent Rachel Scott, senior congressional correspondent and lead campaign correspondent Mary Bruce, senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, chief national affairs correspondent Tom Llamas, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz and chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, who will report on the day's developments and any information as polls close.
Several other ABC News journalists, including "Nightline" anchors Byron Pitts and Juju Chang, will provide live updates from battleground states.
Eyewitness News will provide updated throughout the evening on our key local races.
EYEWITNESS NEWS VOTE 2020 LIVE STREAM
At 8 p.m., Eyewitness News will be streaming Vote 2020 co-anchored coverage with Sandra Bookman and Joe Torres on our CTV apps for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV as well as on abc7ny.com and our mobile news app.
ABC NEWS LIVE NEW YORK
Download the WABC app for streaming coverage from ABC News Live New York. Coverage will begin at 7 a.m. as polls open.
ABC News Live's coverage will be anchored by Diane Macedo, Terry Moran and Kyra Philips throughout the day and feature live reports from senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer.
ADDITIONAL COVERAGE
abc7NY.com, ABCNews.com and FiveThirtyEight will publish articles and interactive pieces throughout the day that will cover the races across the country.
Both FiveThirtyEight and ABC News will launch live blogs on Nov. 3 and keep them running with continuous updates until a winner is declared. Additional coverage will include exit poll analysis, tracking the balance of power in the Senate and House of Representatives, notable or unexpected results and any problems at the polls should they arise.
Coverage will continue throughout the night and into the next morning.
2020 VOTE RESOURCES
