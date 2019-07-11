Politics

Immigrant rights protest during Amazon summit blocking traffic near Javits Center

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Hundreds of protesters shut down 11th Avenue at 34th Street near the Javits Center.

Amazon Web Services is holding its annual summit there and immigrant rights groups, tech workers and even some employees want the corporation to cut its ties with companies they say support ICE operations.

The groups demonstrating are being led by Make the Road NY, New York Communities for Change, and other allies.

They are specifically calling for Amazon to drop their contracts with Palantir and any company that they say provides technology services to ICE and DHS.

Just after 9 a.m., some protesters entered the Javits Center.







