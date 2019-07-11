Immigrant rights protest during Amazon summit blocking traffic near Javits Center

NOW: immigrants and allies interrupt #AWSSummit with audio of detained immigrant children and demand that company cuts ties with Trump’s deportation force. #NoTech4ICE #BackersofHate pic.twitter.com/nZBcxeFC9l — Make the Road NY 🦋 (@MaketheRoadNY) July 11, 2019

NOW: Fourth group at #awssummit2019 demands that Amazon CTO Werner Vogels (and the whole company) break ties with rogue ICE and Trump’s deportation machine! #NoTech4ICE pic.twitter.com/GcohZ2v4G3 — Make the Road NY 🦋 (@MaketheRoadNY) July 11, 2019

BREAKING: second group, led by tech worker, interrupts Amazon CTO Werner Vogels #AWSSummit to demand that Amazon cut ties with ICE and Trump’s deportation machine. #NoTech4ICE @MaketheRoadNY @JFREJNYC pic.twitter.com/FpI7YYbnYA — Daniel Altschuler 🦋 (@altochulo) July 11, 2019

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Hundreds of protesters shut down 11th Avenue at 34th Street near the Javits Center.Amazon Web Services is holding its annual summit there and immigrant rights groups, tech workers and even some employees want the corporation to cut its ties with companies they say support ICE operations.The groups demonstrating are being led by Make the Road NY, New York Communities for Change, and other allies.They are specifically calling for Amazon to drop their contracts with Palantir and any company that they say provides technology services to ICE and DHS.Just after 9 a.m., some protesters entered the Javits Center.----------