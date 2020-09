Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's stunning legacy began in Brooklyn

At James Madison High School in Brooklyn where #rbg graduated from. At 11pm on @ABC7NY what happens next for #scotus. #NotoriousRBG pic.twitter.com/RWHWaR7nTZ — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) September 19, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos As Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recovers from surgery, "RBG" filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West had dozens of A-listers sign a get-well card for her at awards season events.

NY’s heart breaks with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



During her extraordinary career, this Brooklyn native broke barriers & the letters RBG took on new meaning—as battle cry & inspiration.



Her legal mind & dedication to justice leave an indelible mark on America. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 19, 2020

Like so many of you, I’m crushed that we lost an incomparable icon.

A daughter of Brooklyn.

A tenacious spirit who moved this country forward in fairness, equality and morality.

She was Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She never backed down from a fight. Tonight her hometown and world mourn. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 18, 2020

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made her mark as a women's right champion who became the court's second female justice, but her legacy began in New York City.Joan Ruth Bader was born in 1933 in a Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn.Her father was a Jewish immigrant from Ukraine and her mother was born in New York to Austrian Jewish parents.Ginsburg attended and graduated from James Madison High School in Brooklyn.Before becoming a Supreme Court justice in 1980 under President Jimmy Carter's administration, she received her bachelor's degree at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.It was there that she graduated with a bachelor's degree in government.Ginsburg would then enroll in Harvard Law School, before returning to New York City and transferring to Columbia Law School, where she would earn her law degree, setting in motion a stunning career.With the passing of Justice Ginsburg, the fate of abortion rights, gender and racial equality now hang in the balance. Of the nine Supreme Court justices, five lean Conservative, four lean Liberal. Ginsburg's death came just 46 days before the election, and here's what's next for the Supreme Court. Her roots to New York City have been revered by many, including Steven Spielberg, Lady Gaga, Spike Lee and Glenn Close.Following surgery in 2019, the celebrities sent Ginsburg a "get well soon" card which included a statement from Lee, labelling her as the "Judge of Brooklyn."Celebrities aren't the only ones who revere the justice, a New York City native spent her free time crocheting Ruth Bader Ginsburg dolls for a good cause back in 2018.Tributes also poured in from several New York politicians following Ginsburg's death, including Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio.Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont directed flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday in honor of the Supreme Court justice.Justice Ginsburg was 87.----------