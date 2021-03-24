Politics

Lawmakers finalizing agreement on legalizing recreational marijuana in New Yok

By Mark Crudele
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Lawmakers are finalizing an agreement on legalizing adult use of recreational marijuana in New York state, with a sales taxes and licensed dispensaries.

The bill is being reviewed by lawmakers Wednesday, with an announcement as soon as later this evening.

The legislation would then be taken up by the state Assembly and Senate next week.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has already indicated his support for decriminalizing marijuana, but as Cuomo himself noted earlier today, "We're close, but we've been close three times before."

Under the agreement, up to three ounces of marijuana would be legal and a state regulator would be established.

A 13% sales tax structure would be set up. 9% would go to the state and 4% to the localities.

Distributors additionally would collect an excise tax of as much as 3 cents per milligram of THC.

Residents could cultivate a limited amount of marijuana for personal use and the state will study a new system for determining whether drivers are inebriated if on marijuana.

The agreement also includes a social equity fund to divert some revenue to job placement and after school programs.

A legal cannabis program in the state could bring in around $350 million annually.

New York would become the 15th state to legalize recreational marijuana, but sales might not be until 2022 to establish the regulatory framework.

ALSO READ: MTA heroes help save commuter after vicious attack in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

MTA workers Nicole Bullock and Evadnie Dorson are being recognized for their heroic actions.



----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkmarijuanaandrew cuomonew york state politics
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body recovered from Spring Valley rubble
Man fires shots into NYC playground from back of scooter
Watch: Trashcan explodes in Times Square Subway Station
Expect slower mail, fewer post office hours, USPS postmaster says
CT high school students make online bracket of female classmates
Murphy: No plans for virtual learning in fall as NJ updates school guidance
Suez Canal blocked by massive ship, could disrupt global shipping
Show More
COVID Vaccine Updates: J&J will deliver 20M doses to feds by end of month
De Blasio announces 3-K expansion as new opt-in period begins
Workers' planned return worries unions, de Blasio says NY opening too quickly
LIRR unveils new tech, timetables after cuts spark COVID concerns
Family of Black teen wrongly accused of theft filing racial profiling lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News