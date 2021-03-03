Governor Cuomo about to lose certain powers as scandals deepen

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As the calls for Andrew Cuomo's resignation grow louder, state legislators are in the final stages of formulating a bill that will scale back the governor's pandemic powers moving forward.
Cuomo has avoided public appearances for days and hasn't taken questions from reporters since a February 19 briefing, an unusually long gap for a Democrat whose daily televised updates on the coronavirus pandemic were must-see TV last spring.
He was last before video cameras Thursday, when he introduced President Joe Biden at a virtual meeting of the National Governor's Association, which he chairs. He also participated Tuesday in the group's conference call, which was off-limits to reporters.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced that the Legislature will pass bill repealing the temporary emergency powers that were granted to the governor last year.
"I think everyone understands where we were back in March and where we are now," Stewart-Cousins said. "We certainly see the need for a quick response but also want to move toward a system of increased oversight and review. The public deserves to have checks and balances. Our proposal would create a system with increased input, while at the same time ensuring New Yorkers continue to be protected."
That means Cuomo's existing COVID-19 mandates would remain in place, but he wouldn't be able to extend or tweak them without responding to questions from lawmakers.
"A year into the pandemic, and as New Yorkers receive the vaccine, the temporary emergency powers have served their purpose - it is time for them to be repealed," Heastie said. "These temporary emergency powers were granted as New York was devastated by a virus we knew nothing about. Now it is time for our government to return to regular order."
Legislators could start voting on the bill as soon as Friday, but Republicans called the bill a "bogus backroom deal."
"Senate Republicans advanced the first proposal to end Governor Cuomo's emergency powers 279 days ago," Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt said. "Today, panicking Democrats were finally forced into a corner after the Governor's coverup of 15,000 nursing home deaths, the decimation of thousands of New Yorkers, and multiple scandals and investigations being led by both the FBI and the State Attorney General surrounding the Governor's office. Our Conference has listened to New Yorkers' pleas to strip the Governor's powers. We advanced an amendment to do so 19 times. Each and every one of those times, not a single Senate Democrat stood with us in this effort to restore checks and balances to Albany. Today, as they announced this bogus backroom deal, they turned their back on New Yorkers yet again, voting no on our amendment to remove the executive powers."
Cuomo is hanging onto his office thanks to continued support from the stronger of the two camps in the Democratic party, which is insisting on letting state Attorney General Letitia James conduct her investigation.
It is that group of state lawmakers and established Democrats that represent Cuomo's best hope of political survival moving forward. But for some members of that group, like Democratic Sen. Rachel May, of Syracuse, patience only goes so far.
"The governor's treatment of employees, legislators and even casual acquaintances has overstepped a bright line, and his attempts to explain the pattern of behavior doesn't come close to showing that he really gets it," she wrote in a statement. "The alleged behaviors are not just harassment, they are an abuse of power and should be treated as such. My preference is to let the independent investigation proceed, and proceed quickly, but it is getting harder and harder to see a way forward to doing our jobs with this governor in place."
On the other side of the party is a smaller, less influential group of Democrats, like state Sen Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, who are both calling for Cuomo to resign immediately.
"He must spare New York the continued shame of having a governor whose actions evidence his clear disrespect for women," Abinanti said Wednesday. "He no longer commands the respect necessary to lead New York. He is distracted and cannot give his undivided attention to continue safely navigating New Yorkers through the ongoing deadly pandemic. He is a distraction to the serious conversations necessary to completing an on-time budget."
James Skoufis, chair of the state Senate Investigations Committee, also called on the governor to resign.
"I cannot in good conscience wait for a months long inquiry by the attorney general to run its course," he said. "I have seen sufficient evidence to conclude that, beyond a reasonable doubt, the governors behavior represents a pattern of abuse that deems him unfit for office. Governor Cuomo must resign."
Neither Cuomo nor his spokespeople have commented on the latest allegation made against him Monday night, in which a woman told The New York Times that Cuomo touched her lower back then grabbed her cheeks and asked to kiss her at a September 2019 wedding.
State Democratic Party chair Jay Jacobs, a close Cuomo ally, said it's "premature" to opine before the investigation concludes. That inquiry has yet to begin.
James said her office is working to hire an outside law firm to conduct it.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
