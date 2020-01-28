LIVE | President Trump holds 'Keep America Great' rally at Jersey Shore

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- President Donald Trump is hosting a "Keep America Great" campaign rally at the Jersey Shore Tuesday night, and enthusiastic supporters began lining up Monday morning in anticipation."The president of the United States is coming here to South Jersey to the 2nd District," said supporter Duke Reale, of Galloway, who was the first person in line after arriving at 2 p.m. Sunday. "It's wonderful."The City of Wildwood is preparing for a large number of visitors and has added tons of security, and Mayor Pete Byron said he expects tens of thousands of people to show up for the scheduled event."It's just history in the making for the generation ahead of me," said Selena Wollk, of Northeast Philadelphia. "And it's just a once in a lifetime event."Trump officials say more than 175,000 tickets have been requested for the event, which daughter-in-law Lara Trump said in a radio interview is a record for any President Trump rally anywhere."New Jersey has been a blue state for a long time,"' said Ed Talmo, of Vernon. "I think just by the turnout hours and days before the event, it just shows his presence is really wanted in New Jersey."The Wildwoods Convention Center holds 7,500 people, meaning tens of thousands of supporters won't be able to get inside. A giant television monitor will be set up outside to handle the overflow crowds."This is like being in Disneyland for Trump supporters," said Justin Mack, of Guttenberg. "This is like being Christmas, 5 years old. This is the best day of my life."Aerial video from sister station WPVI-TV showed people gathering, some with tents and others with lawn chairs, as early as 6 a.m. Monday.A counter protest was held in a parking lot a few blocks down the boardwalk from the convention center.The rally is taking place in New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District, represented by now-Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew.Van Drew switched from the Democratic Party to the GOP in December 2019 and pledged his "undying support" for President Trump.It's the off-season for beach towns like Wildwood, which is normally sleepy this time of year. But not Tuesday, as vendors are selling food and merchandise in what is a huge boost of business in January."Being born and raised in Wildwood, it is just incredible experience to have a sitting president visit your town and bring this many people together," Pam Byrne Gentek said.Wildwood police said traffic signals will be returned to their regular cycles from Monday morning through Wednesday morning. In the off-season, traffic signals blink in the Wildwoods.Police said to expect rolling closures on the Garden State Parkway as the President's motorcade arrives and departs Tuesday night.Police also announced that Wildwood Beach will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians during the rally. Anyone walking or driving on the beach during this time will face questioning from federal authorities.----------