LIVE AT 7:00 PM: WABC-TV hosts NYC mayoral debate

The debate will be broadcast on Channel 7 and WABC-TV's digital platforms
Preview of NYC Democratic Mayoral Debate on WABC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- WABC-TV will host the next debate for the New York City mayoral race in person tonight.

It will be the first such debate since the start of the COVID pandemic. Eight Democrats have qualified for the next debate and plan on attending:

Eric Adams
Shaun Donovan
Kathryn Garcia
Raymond McGuire
Dianne Morales
Scott Stringer
Maya Wiley
Andrew Yang

Candidates, supporters arrive to the WABC studio:
As the eight candidates arrived to the WABC studio on Wednesday evening, crowds of protesters and supporters gathered outside.

People with boomboxes from each campaign were there to make their voices heard.

They were not blocking the street, but each time the light turned red, supporters took to the streets and danced. The MTA sent personnel out to help control traffic.
Crowds arrive outside of WABC's studios ahead of Wednesday New York City mayoral debate.



Candidates stump ahead of 1st in-person NYC mayoral debate
The race is heating up, with the candidates on the attack just 10 days before early voting starts and 20 days from the primary election.

On the day of the first in-person debate, all of the candidates hit the campaign trail before they go head-to-head during the debate on WABC.

How to watch:
The Democratic debate will air, commercial free, June 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The first hour will air on Channel 7, and the second hour will shift to digital and streaming platforms of ABC7NY.
You can also watch the second hour over-the-air on Channel 7.2 and on these cable channels:

Charter (Spectrum): Channel 1240

Optimum: Channel 110

Comcast: Channels 790 or 1177
Verizon FIOs: Channel 467

Decision made for in-person debate:
WABC-TV and our parent company, Disney, had previously issued the following statement:

"After receiving the final list of candidates this weekend and much due diligence reviewing the safety protocols, our team is now confident that we can host the June 2 mayoral debate with the candidates in person. The safety of our employees and anyone entering the building is our priority, so we are asking the candidates to follow our mandated safety guidelines. We have sent them to the NYC Campaign Finance Board, and all of the candidates will receive them shortly. We look forward to providing all of you with the best possible debate experience and are glad you are tuning into ABC7."

