Cuomo likely to be stripped of emergency powers today as scandals deepen

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Democrats are expected to pass a bill that would repeal some of Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive powers.

Friday afternoon, the state senate voted in favor of stripping some of Cuomo's executive powers.



The state assembly is debating the measure now.

The governor is taking fire from multiple fronts.

The Wall Street Journal and New York Times are reporting that the governor's top advisors, got state health officials to remove data on a public report showing how many nursing home residents died from COVID-19.

The report from last summer only reported numbers of residents who actually died in the nursing homes and it did not including those residents who died at hospitals.

It's a reporting difference that State Attorney General Letitia James has said under-reported the nursing home death toll by as much as 50%.

EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the controversy.



She added that Cuomo's directive requiring nursing homes to take in patients no matter their COVID status contributed to the spread.

The governor's office responded to the report saying, "The out-of-facility data was omitted after DOH could not confirm it had been adequately verified - this did not change the conclusion of the report."

Governor Cuomo is facing more heat on sexual harassment claims after one of his accusers spoke on camera last night on the CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell.

Charlotte Bennett, one of three women accusing the governor right now, said inappropriate interactions with Cuomo came last spring during the heat of the pandemic while she was working at the governor's office.

She was 25 years old and said it was clear the governor was propositioning her for sex.

"I thought, he's trying to sleep with me, the governor is trying to sleep with me and I'm very uncomfortable," Bennett said during the interview on the CBS Evening News. "He asked me if age difference matters... I'm 25. Without explicitly saying it, he implied... he was lonely."

Bennet said she was uncomfortable and got out of his office as soon as possible.

She said that the governor only apologized for her feelings and not for the act of sexually harassing her.

WATCH | Gov. Cuomo apologizes to victims:
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Cuomo is apologizing for making his accusers feel uncomfortable.



Former Cuomo adviser Lindsey Boylan told Harper's Bazaar in an article published Thursday that she woke up one day in December, and saw Cuomo "being floated for attorney general, the highest law enforcement position in the U.S."

She had tweeted earlier about an abusive workplace environment in the administration, but after an unnamed woman reached out to her with a story of being harassed by Cuomo and seeing the possibility of him in the Biden administration being raised, she said, "I didn't think about it at all. ... I began tweeting about my experience."

The 36-year-old Boylan worked for Cuomo's team from March 2015 to October 2018 and recounted her story of sexual harassment in the series of Twitter posts. Boylan elaborated on her accusations in a Feb. 24 Medium post in which she said Cuomo once suggested a game of strip poker and on another occasion kissed her without her consent.

Cuomo has pledged his full cooperation with the investigation and pubicly apologized on Wednesday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday said, "No, I don't think it changes anything," of the governor's apology.

WATCH | Local politicians react to Cuomo sexual harassment allegations
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres has more on the reaction of New Yorkers and local politicians on the sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo.



----------
