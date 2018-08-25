JOHN MCCAIN

Meghan McCain, Donald Trump and others remember Arizona Sen. John McCain

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) speaks at a town hall meeting while on the campaign trail in the Toyota Arena August 12, 2008, in York, Pennsylvania. (William Thomas Cain/Getty Images))

After the passing of Arizona Sen. John McCain, family members and politicians from both sides of the aisle are honoring the life and legacy of the Arizona senator and two-time presidential hopeful.

Former Pres. Barack Obama:

John McCain and I were members of different generations, came from completely different backgrounds, and competed at the highest level of politics. But we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher - the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched, and sacrificed. We saw our political battles, even, as a privilege, something noble, an opportunity to serve as stewards of those high ideals at home, and to advance them around the world. We saw this country as a place where anything is possible - and citizenship as our patriotic obligation to ensure it forever remains that way.
Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did. But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John's best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt. Michelle and I send our most heartfelt condolences to Cindy and their family.

Former Vice President Joe Biden:

2008 Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin:
U.S. President Donald Trump:

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake:
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz:

Democratic National Committee:

"John McCain devoted his life to serving his country. He was and always will be an American hero, and the U.S. Senate will not be the same without him.

"It was his profound sense of moral duty, not partisan party politics, that guided his decisions as a legislator and a leader. From strengthening our military to fighting for immigration reform, Senator McCain was always willing and eager to reach across the aisle to get things done for his constituents and the American people.

"Senator McCain once said, 'Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history.' Whether it was fighting alongside his fellow soldiers in Vietnam or standing up for his values on the Senate floor, John McCain never quit. He never surrendered or hid from history. He made history, and our nation will be forever grateful for his service.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends and colleagues in the Senate, and the people of Arizona as we mourn his passing and celebrate his life."
