vote 2020

New Jersey votes on ballot question to possibly legalize marijuana.

The legalize marijuana ballot question if passed would make NJ the 11th state to do so
By
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Residents in New Jersey are voting on a ballot question to possibly legalize marijuana.

The Garden State would join nearly a dozen other states that have fully legalized the drug for adults -- Alaska, California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Colorado, Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont. It's also legal in Washington, D.C.


*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.
Local 2020 Election Results

Legalizing marijuana was a prominent campaign promise of Governor Phil Murphy's and was one of the biggest looming issues before New Jersey became a hotspot of the coronavirus outbreak that struck the state in March.

The amendment would legalize marijuana use for people 21 and over. It's attracted broad support in voter surveys.
It's unclear when marijuana sales would begin if the amendment passes.

The amendment also subjects cannabis to the state's sales tax, and lets towns and cities add local taxes.

WATCH: Tips on how to manage election-related anxiety
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton on how to cope with Election Day anxiety.



CLICK HERE for information on how to vote in New Jersey

Related: Frequently asked questions about voting in New Jersey

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew jerseymarijuanavotingabc7ny instagramelection dayvote 20202020 presidential electionpresident donald trumpvice president joe biden
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Voting 2020 live updates: Long lines but few problems reported
Voters set to decide contentious race in NYC's only Congressional swing district
2 of NY state's most hotly contested races happening on LI
'Vote and get home': COVID, division lead to Election Day anxiety
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Voting 2020 live updates: Long lines but few problems reported
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
COVID Updates: CDC says people with COVID can vote in person
Teen left to raise 5 siblings after mother's COVID-19 death
Caught on video: Man randomly punches child waiting for friend
2 dead in carbon monoxide incident in NYC
Woman injured after randomly pushed onto subway tracks
Show More
4 dead in Vienna nightlife attack; suspect sought to join IS
Fearing election unrest, NYC businesses get ready, board up
'Vote and get home': COVID, division lead to Election Day anxiety
2 of NY state's most hotly contested races happening on LI
Voters set to decide contentious race in NYC's only Congressional swing district
More TOP STORIES News