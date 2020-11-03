New Jersey set to vote on ballot question to possibly legalize marijuana.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Residents in New Jersey will vote on a ballot question to possibly legalize marijuana.
The Garden State would join nearly a dozen other states that have fully legalized the drug for adults -- Alaska, California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Colorado, Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont. It's also legal in Washington, D.C.
Legalizing marijuana was a prominent campaign promise of Governor Phil Murphy's and was one of the biggest looming issues before New Jersey became a hotspot of the coronavirus outbreak that struck the state in March.
The amendment would legalize marijuana use for people 21 and over. It's attracted broad support in voter surveys.
It's unclear when marijuana sales would begin if the amendment passes.
The amendment also subjects cannabis to the state's sales tax, and lets towns and cities add local taxes.
