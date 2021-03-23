NY State Assembly officially launches impeachment inquiry into Cuomo's sex harassment allegations

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York State Assembly will officially launch its impeachment inquiry into the allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo.The investigation will start with a judiciary committee meeting where the attorneys from Davis Polk & Wardwell will be introduced.Several of the women who have spoken out against the governor have criticized the assembly's investigation.It's one of three investigations into the accusations of sexual harassment made against Governor Cuomo.Cuomo has it made it a point lately not to invite reporters to his events and to surround himself with only his biggest supporters.During his COVID teleconference later Monday, Cuomo warned reporters not to ask about other matters."Let's go to questions," he said. "As you know, there's an ongoing review by the assembly and the attorney general's office, and I'm not going to have any comment on that until the appropriate time."Reporters complied, except for one from Politico, who asked about Congressman Tom Reed, an upstate Republican also accused of sexual harassment. He's apologized and promised not to run next year.Some pundits have said if Cuomo would only do the same, he might catch a break. But Cuomo declined to address the Reed situation."On Mr. Reed, I have no comment," he said. "That's up to Mr. Reed."Over the weekend at a rally against Cuomo, his first accuser Lindsey Boylan, accused Cuomo of not focusing on COVID and instead trying to smear her reputation."The only way we can hold this governor accountable is to impeach him," she said. "The Assembly must act swiftly."In addition to Boylan, seven other women have accused Cuomo of misconduct. But for now, he's not talking about that, instead only on talk about the pandemic and rebuilding."And we're going to rebuild the same way we beat COVID in the first place," he said. "You know what beat COVID? You know how New York went from the highest infection rate in the United States to the lowest infection rate in the United States? We came together."----------