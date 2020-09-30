New York City erroneous ballot issue extends onto Long Island

The erroneous ballots could pose a big problem with Election Day around the corner, and state officials are blaming a pair of errors by Phoenix Graphics, the commercial printing company that handled the ballots.
"We at Phoenix Graphics have learned that we experienced mechanical-inserting issues when producing 2020 General Election Absentee ballots for Kings County and Nassau County," company president Sal DeBiase said in a statement. "We estimate this has affected less than 1 percent of the mailings, of what was the first of many absentee-ballot orders for these counties. Future mailings will not be affected. Phoenix Graphics is in the process of reprinting and mailing all materials to correct the project and will be covering all expenses related to production and postage. We have prided ourselves on accuracy and quality in our 40-year history of printing ballots. We are truly sorry for the inconvenience that has occurred. We are actively making necessary production adjustments to prevent such errors in the future."
Some recipients reported that the name and address printed on their official ballot envelope was wrong or that they received a ballot that appeared to a "military absentee" when they were not a member of the armed forces.
"Obviously we saw the same news as everyone else last night on social media, and to say we are troubled by this is the understatement of the year," said Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Governor Andrew Cuomo. "It looks like it is confined to 100,000 people in Brooklyn. There could be spillover in other zip codes."
That spillover apparently includes Nassau County.
DeRosa noted that there were two simultaneous issues causing confusion among voters, saying the first was that some absentee ballots were missing a slash in between "military" and "absentee," leading some voters to think they received a military ballot and not a ballot that can be both military and absentee.
The second, she outlined, was with the vendor mismatching ballots and envelopes.
"There are people who are getting...the correct ballot but not the correct envelope," DeRosa said. "We've obviously called the Board of Elections, the state Board of Elections, and we've told them they've got to figure how to deal with this right away."
New York State Senator Zellnor Myrie tweeted on Tuesday that he heard reports that Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to prevent the BOE from correcting the issue.
We are hearing reports that @NYGovCuomo wants to prevent the @BOENYC from rectifying the issue by stopping them from sending corrected ballots.— Senator Zellnor Y. Myrie 米维 (@zellnor4ny) September 29, 2020
This is straight up disenfranchisement and an affront to our democracy. The vendor screwed up and is trying to fix it. Let them!
The governor's office tweeted a statement in response:
My statement. pic.twitter.com/cf0EGAuiJY— Rich Azzopardi (@RichAzzopardi) September 30, 2020
Phoenix Graphics, based in Rochester, was hired to mail out ballots in Brooklyn, Queens and parts of Long Island. The company was also hired to print and sent ballots in June's primary and has worked with the city's Board of Elections in the past.
