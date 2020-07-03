WABC-TV and Vote.org want to help you register to vote

Vote.org is the largest non-profit, non-partisan voting registration technology platform in the United States.
There's so much at stake in this year's election, and your vote matters! That's why ABC7 is partnering with vote.org as part of the "I Am a Voter" campaign to make sure your voice is heard.
The organization's mission is to use technology to help increase voter turnout across all demographics, simplify political engagement and strengthen American democracy.
Vote.org offers free resources and tools to help people register to vote, check their voter status, get election reminders and find their voting place. It in only takes a couple seconds and you can do it right on your phone.
However you choose to vote -- make a plan, and when you cast your vote, take pride in saying "I am a voter!"
Register to Vote
Check your registration status
Request your ballot to vote by mail
Get election reminders
Polling Place Locator
Below are links to voter resources for the Tri-State area:
New York
New York Election Center
Get Election Reminders
Pledge to Register
Polling Place Locator
The 2020 Census
---
New Jersey
New Jersey Election Center
Get Election Reminders
Pledge to Register
Polling Place Locator
The 2020 Census
---
Connecticut
Connecticut Election Center
Get Election Reminders
Pledge to Register
Polling Place Locator
The 2020 Census