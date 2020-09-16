Reopen NYC: Mayor to furlough entire 495-person staff for 1 week, including himself

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6229399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that New York City will issue a week of furloughs for Mayor's Office employees.The action, in addition to savings from the adopted budget, will represent a 12% cut to the FY21 Mayor's Office budget."Dedicated public servants have worked tirelessly for our city and their fellow New Yorkers throughout this crisis," de Blasio said. "This is a painful step, but it shows just how committed we are to responsible budgeting and leading the City through these challenging times. Today's announcement makes it clear we need Albany to step up, too. We need our partners in the state government to give New York City long term borrowing authority."The policy affects 495 mayoral staff members, who will have to take one week of unpaid leave at some point between October and March of next year.De Blasio said the city is facing an enormous budget challenge, a $9 billion toll on city revenue, and has already cut $7 billion from the budget between February and the Fiscal Year 2021 Adopted Budget announced in June.The city continues to work with labor groups to find savings and prevent layoffs.The Administration has made the following moves to make the city fiscally responsible and prepared for adversity:--Increased reserve levels every year and increased general reserve to record levels--Created first ever Capital Stabilization Reserve--Achieved billions of dollars in savings every year, even when revenue was strong--At the height of the pandemic, achieved the largest savings plan of this Administration ($5.8 billion in FY20 and FY21 and $1.7 billion recurring)--Saw its bond rating increased last year--Created New York City's first-ever Rainy Day Fund