NYC mayor's race: Yang touts endorsement; Adams to debut new ad

By
NYC mayoral primary election less than a week away

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There's less than a week until New York's Primary Election Day.

Andrew Yang will cast his vote Wednesday on the Upper West Side.

He is holding on to an endorsement from the Police Captains Union but also ramping up the attacks against the front-runner Eric Adams.

Find your local polling place

The other candidates are doing the same after a poll showed him with a commanding lead in the race.

So much so that Eric Adams says he will debut a new ad countering the many attacks against him.

This as the candidates prepare for one final debate set for Wednesday evening.

While many spent their time focusing on Adams, Adams spent time targeting Hispanic voters Tuesday.

"We're going to really assure that this is a sanctuary city where you won't have to worry about receiving access to governmental services because ICE is partnering with our agencies," Adams said.

"The officers who know Eric best have decided that I'm the best choice," Yang said.

So far, more than 64,000 people have voted early.

Early voting will continue until Sunday.



Polls will be open at various times through next weekend:

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Friday, June 18, 2021 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

