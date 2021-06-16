NYC mayor's race: Yang touts endorsement; Adams to debut new ad

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10771969" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> So how exactly will ranked choice voting work, why is this happening and what do you need to know about it before you go to the polls? Bill Ritter moderates a webchat with a panel

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There's less than a week until New York's Primary Election Day.Andrew Yang will cast his vote Wednesday on the Upper West Side.He is holding on to an endorsement from the Police Captains Union but also ramping up the attacks against the front-runner Eric Adams.The other candidates are doing the same after a poll showed him with a commanding lead in the race.So much so that Eric Adams says he will debut a new ad countering the many attacks against him.This as the candidates prepare for one final debate set for Wednesday evening.While many spent their time focusing on Adams, Adams spent time targeting Hispanic voters Tuesday."We're going to really assure that this is a sanctuary city where you won't have to worry about receiving access to governmental services because ICE is partnering with our agencies," Adams said."The officers who know Eric best have decided that I'm the best choice," Yang said.So far, more than 64,000 people have voted early.Early voting will continue until Sunday.Polls will be open at various times through next weekend:----------