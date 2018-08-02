New York City's Health Commissioner is resigning because she got a new job.Dr. Mary Bassett is going to Harvard! She has been with the de Blasio administration since he was elected mayor.Bassett with serve as health commissioner through the end of August.She will serve as the director of the Franois-Xavier Bagnoud (FXB) Center for Health and Human Rights. She will also be appointed the Franois-Xavier Bagnoud Professor of the Practice of Health and Human Rights in the department of Social and Behavioral Science at the School.First Deputy Commissioner Oxiris Barbot will serve as acting commissioner.----------