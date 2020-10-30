Vote 2020: Officials investigating possible voter fraud at polling site in the Bronx

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after two people allegedly tried to vote twice at a polling location in the Bronx.
The NYPD is aware of the situation and an investigation is being conducted in collaboration with the Board of Elections and the Attorney General's Office.
The investigation began after NYPD was called on Thursday afternoon to an early voting site on Hollywood Avenue in the Throggs Neck section on complaint about voter fraud.
Two men in their 30's were in line to vote. An election employee noticed that they had voted earlier in the week
When the employee confronted the men, they fled the polling site into vehicles and drove off
Anyone who votes more than once in an election, or even attempts to, can be charged with a felony.
