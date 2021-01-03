Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones to make LGBTQ history in Congress swearing ceremony

One is Bronx rep. Ritchie Torres, who will become the first openly gay Black and Latino member of the house.
Ahead of his swearing in, Torres tweeted a thank you to Jose Serrano who held the seat for many years but decided to retire.
Thank you, @RepJoseSerrano, for dedicating your life to serving the people of the Bronx. You have- without fail- set the gold standard of decency and integrity in elected office. From the Bronx River to Puerto Rico, the impact of your service will be forever felt. https://t.co/t8P3L2sqwf— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 2, 2021
RELATED | Ted Cruz among senators to object to Electoral College certification of Joe Biden presidency
Also taking office is Mondaire Jones, the first openly gay Black member of Congress.
Jones is the only freshman Democrat as part of House leadership.
He represents parts of Rockland and Westchester County, replacing Nita Lowey, who also decided to retire.
MORE NEWS | Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19, source tells ABC News
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip