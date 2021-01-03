Politics

Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones to make LGBTQ history in Congress swearing ceremony

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Congress will convene for the first time in 2021 with two groundbreaking swearing-in ceremonies for members from New York.

One is Bronx rep. Ritchie Torres, who will become the first openly gay Black and Latino member of the house.

Ahead of his swearing in, Torres tweeted a thank you to Jose Serrano who held the seat for many years but decided to retire.


RELATED | Ted Cruz among senators to object to Electoral College certification of Joe Biden presidency
EMBED More News Videos

The Texas senator, six others and four senators-elect said they'll raise the objection when Congress convenes.


Also taking office is Mondaire Jones, the first openly gay Black member of Congress.

Jones is the only freshman Democrat as part of House leadership.

He represents parts of Rockland and Westchester County, replacing Nita Lowey, who also decided to retire.

MORE NEWS | Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19, source tells ABC News
EMBED More News Videos

Broadcasting legend, Larry King, is hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19, a source close to the King family tells ABC News.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citynew yorksenatecongressional raceu.s. & worldpoliticscongress
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Busiest travel day expected as COVID cases climb across Tri-State
Man found dead, lying on road following NYC hit-and-run
3 women arrested after Bronx bodega dispute spills out into street
AccuWeather: Rain and possible mix with snow
New York tops 1 million positive COVID-19 tests
COVID Live Updates: US reports record of nearly 300K coronavirus cases
90-year-old suffers serious injuries after falling in storm drain
Show More
Investigation underway after woman found dead inside NYC garbage chute
Queens teen paints beautiful masterpieces during pandemic
Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID, source says
Man arrested in NYC home invasion, rape
NYC food program delivers one millionth meal to residents
More TOP STORIES News