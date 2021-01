Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones to make LGBTQ history in Congress swearing ceremony

Thank you, @RepJoseSerrano, for dedicating your life to serving the people of the Bronx. You have- without fail- set the gold standard of decency and integrity in elected office. From the Bronx River to Puerto Rico, the impact of your service will be forever felt. https://t.co/t8P3L2sqwf — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 2, 2021

EMBED >More News Videos The Texas senator, six others and four senators-elect said they'll raise the objection when Congress convenes.

EMBED >More News Videos Broadcasting legend, Larry King, is hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19, a source close to the King family tells ABC News.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Congress will convene for the first time in 2021 with two groundbreaking swearing-in ceremonies for members from New York.One is Bronx rep. Ritchie Torres, who will become the first openly gay Black and Latino member of the house.Ahead of his swearing in, Torres tweeted a thank you to Jose Serrano who held the seat for many years but decided to retire.Also taking office is Mondaire Jones, the first openly gay Black member of Congress.Jones is the only freshman Democrat as part of House leadership.He represents parts of Rockland and Westchester County, replacing Nita Lowey, who also decided to retire.----------