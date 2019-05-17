President Donald Trump departs New York City following fundraiser

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Donald Trump departed New York City Friday morning following a fundraiser Thursday evening on the Upper East Side.Security was tight in and around Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan, where the president stayed overnight in his three-story penthouse on the 66th floor.It was the first time he stayed at Trump Tower since last September, when he stayed for four nights during the United Nations General Assembly.Trump, who is wildly unpopular in the city, was greeted by a small group of protesters, chanting, "Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go."Trump has largely avoided visiting the city during his presidency, saying he doesn't want to snarl traffic, as he did during Thursday's evening rush hour.His stay prompted localized street closures.West 55th to West 58th streets between Avenue of the Americas and Madison Avenue were closed to most vehicular traffic, with a limited number of vehicles permitted, including those making deliveries.The NYPD kept Fifth Avenue open outside Trump Tower, saying lane closures were possible. Local streets were frozen while the president was moving.Streets were also closed in the vicinity of 71st Street and Madison Avenue, where the fundraiser was held Thursday night.The event was aimed at raising $5 million for the president's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee.----------