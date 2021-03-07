Politics

2 more women accuse Gov. Cuomo of inappropriate behavior; protest planned

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A protest is expected to happen Sunday outside Governor Andrew Cuomo's office calling for his resignation amid sexual harassment allegations against him.

On Saturday, two more women and men came forward, accusing the governor of inappropriate behavior.

There are now a total of five accusers pointing to Cuomo's inappropriate behavior.

The latest allegations are from two women, accusing him of various forms of sexual harassment.

Karen Hinton, who later served as Mayor Bill de Blasio's press secretary, is the latest accuser.

Hinton told The Washington Post back in 2000 when she was a press aide for the governor at 'Hud,' he summoned her to a hotel room, pulled her towards him and held her.

A second woman who also came forward was an aide to the governor from 2013 to 2015. Ana Liss tells the Wall Street Journal the governor touched her lower back, kissed her hand and asked whether she had a boyfriend.

Liss tells the paper at first she thought it was harmless flirtation, but later found it inappropriate.

This is in addition to the three other women who have come forward.

Cuomo's initial accusers, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, both tweeted Saturday night after the latest victims came forward.





The Washington Post is also quoting two former male aides who accuse Cuomo of abusive behavior and foul language.

The governor's office put out a statement that only seems to address Karen Hinton's allegations.

"This did not happen. Karen Hinton is a known antagonist of the Governor's who is attempting to take advantage of this moment to score cheap points with made up allegations from 21 years ago," the statement read. "All women have the right to come forward and tell their story -- however, it's also the responsibility of the press to consider self-motivation. This is reckless."

The news comes as Friday the state legislature voted to restrict the governor's executive powers admits the nursing home scandal.

There have been mounting calls for Cuomo to resign -- it seems at this point he has no plans to do so.

