coronavirus suffolk county

Suffolk County warns of cuts to police citing lack of federal COVID-19 relief

By Eyewitness News

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- As an example of what local municipalities are facing all around the country absent any action by Congress, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone will warn Friday of police funding cuts of as much as $20 million as part of "catastrophic budget cuts" to deal with the fiscal crisis caused by coronavirus.

The cuts could include canceling two police recruitment classes for 200 police officers to save $9 million, suspending the class for 40 deputy sheriffs to save another $1.5 million, freezing police promotions to save another $1 million.

His potential cuts would also take $5 million in the county aid to the five East End police departments.

Other cuts include -- $1 million from the police department's crime scene section and another $1 million from the school officer resources program, where police go into schools to talk to students.

Bellone notes his county may have to cut critical police services at the same time it has become a haven for wealthy city residents during the pandemic. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has a home in the county and President Trump has visited to raise money.

The county executive will also make a direct appeal to President Trump requesting that he call upon U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to pass a federal disaster assistance bill in the U.S. Senate to prevent the potential cuts.

