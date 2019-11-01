Politics

President Trump changes his primary residence from New York to Florida

NEW YORK -- President Donald Trump says he will be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence after he leaves the White House, rather than returning to Trump Tower in New York.

Trump tweeted late Thursday that he cherished New York. But he added that "despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state."

The New York Times reported earlier Thursday that Trump had filed "declaration of domicile" paperwork changing his "predominant and principal home" to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump, who was born in New York, says "it will always have a special place in my heart!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citypresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of stabbing teen in heart at mall pleads not guilty
NJ police warn parents after 19 arrested in child predator sting
Ind. woman found dead with 8-foot python around her neck
7 On Your Side Investigates: What's behind rise in traffic deaths
'You took it all away': Mom who killed daughter sentenced to 25 years
House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry
14-year-old boy wounded in shooting near Bronx park
Show More
Exclusive: Teen girl shot in front of NYC school speaks out
More rain, isolated storms tonight
Secrets behind Kelly Ripa's EPIC looks for annual Halloween show
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in NJ cemetery
1st phase of Port Authority toll and fare hikes start Friday
More TOP STORIES News